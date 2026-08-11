In 2026 Vespa Notte125 or Warivo Motors Smarty choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Vespa Notte125 Price starts at Rs. 0.93 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Warivo Motors Smarty Price starts at Rs. 74,300 (last recorded price). Notte125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm. Vespa offers the Notte125 in 1 colour. The Notte125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. Smarty has a range of up to 70 km/charge.
Notte125 vs Smarty Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Notte125
|Smarty
|Brand
|Vespa
|Warivo Motors
|Price
|₹ 0.93 Lakhs
|₹ 74,300
|Range
|-
|70 km/charge
|Mileage
|45.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|5-8 Hrs.