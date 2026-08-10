In 2026 Vespa Notte125 or Vespa Urban Club 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Vespa Notte125 Price starts at Rs. 0.93 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa Urban Club 125 Price starts at Rs. 91,259 (last recorded price). Notte125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Urban Club 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.6 Nm respectively. Vespa offers the Notte125 in 1 colour. Vespa offers the Urban Club 125 in 1 colour. The Notte125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. The Urban Club 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Notte125 vs Urban Club 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Notte125
|Urban club 125
|Brand
|Vespa
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 0.93 Lakhs
|₹ 91,259
|Mileage
|45.0 kmpl
|45.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm
|9.92 PS PS