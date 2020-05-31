HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesNotte125 vs Urban Club 125

Vespa Notte125 vs Vespa Urban Club 125

Filters
Notte125
Vespa Notte125
BS6
₹93,144*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Urban Club 125
Vespa Urban Club 125
BS6
₹91,259*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Single Cylinder 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves FISingle Cylinder 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves FI
Displacement
124.45 cc124.45 cc
Max Power
9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm
Max Torque
9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Valve Per Cylinder
33
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Clutch
AutomaticAutomatic
Ignition
Electronic EMSElectronic EMS
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
No of Cylinders
11
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals

Trending bikes

Find more
Trending Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2023

KTM 390 Adventure X
KTM 390 Adventure X
2.8 Lakhs* Onwards
Check Latest Offers
Yamaha Aerox 155
Yamaha Aerox 155
1.43 - 1.45 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250
Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250
24.49 Lakhs* Onwards
Check Latest Offers
BMW R 18 Transcontinental
BMW R 18 Transcontinental
31.5 Lakhs* Onwards
Check Latest Offers
Honda Shine 100
Honda Shine 100
64,900* Onwards
Check Latest Offers

Trending Bikes in India 2023

Yamaha MT-15
Yamaha MT-15
1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Yamaha R15 V4
Yamaha R15 V4
1.74 - 1.86 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Hero Splendor Plus
Hero Splendor Plus
60,310 - 69,760*
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
1.5 - 1.66 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Royal Enfield Classic 350
1.87 - 2.18 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

LML Star
LML Star
1 - 1.2 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details