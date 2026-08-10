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HomeCompare BikesNotte125 vs Urban Club 125

Vespa Notte125 vs Vespa Urban Club 125

In 2026 Vespa Notte125 or Vespa Urban Club 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Vespa Notte125 Price starts at Rs. 0.93 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa Urban Club 125 Price starts at Rs. 91,259 (last recorded price). Notte125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Urban Club 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.6 Nm respectively. Vespa offers the Notte125 in 1 colour. Vespa offers the Urban Club 125 in 1 colour. The Notte125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. The Urban Club 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Notte125 vs Urban Club 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Notte125 Urban club 125
BrandVespaVespa
Price₹ 0.93 Lakhs₹ 91,259
Mileage45.0 kmpl45.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity124 cc124 cc
Power9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm9.92 PS PS

Filters
Notte125
Vespa Notte125
BS6
₹93,144*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Urban Club 125
Vespa Urban Club 125
BS6
₹91,259*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Vespa Notte125 Visual Comparison

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Front Tyre View
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Specification
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100 - 10, Rear :-90/100 - 10Front :-90/100 - 10,Rear :-90/100 - 10
Tyre Type
TubeTube
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Front Brake Diameter
150 mm150 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
140 mm140 mm
Radial Tyre
YesYes
Front Tyre Pressure (Rider)
20 psi20 psi
Rear Tyre Pressure (Rider)
26 psi26 psi
Rear Tyre Pressure (Rider & Pillion)
32 psi32 psi
Top Speed
90 kmph
Engine Type
Single Cylinder 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves FISingle Cylinder 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves FI
Displacement
124.45 cc124.45 cc
Max Power
9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm
Max Torque
9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Valve Per Cylinder
33
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Clutch
AutomaticAutomatic
Ignition
Electronic EMSElectronic EMS
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
No of Cylinders
11
Length
1770 mm
Width
690 mm
Height
1140 mm
Fuel Capacity
7.4 L
Saddle Height
770 mm
Ground Clearance
155 mm
Wheelbase
1290 mm
Kerb Weight
115 kg
Load Capacity
130 kg
Underseat storage
Yes
Engine Oil
700 ml
Chassis
Monocoque Full Steel body constructionMonocoque Full Steel body construction
Front Suspension
Aircraft Derived Hydraulic Single Side arm Front suspension with Anti-Dive characteristicsAircraft Derived Hydraulic Single Side arm Front suspension with Anti-Dive characteristics
Rear Suspension
Dual-Effect Hydraulic Shock Absorber.With four position adjustableDual-Effect Hydraulic Shock Absorber.With four position adjustable
Features
Braking Type
Combi Brake SystemCombi Brake System
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Odometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Console
AnalogueAnalogue
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesYes
Additional Features
Air Filter ( Paper Type )Air Filter ( Paper Type )
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Tail Light
BulbBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Battery Type
Maintenance FreeMaintenance Free
Battery Capacity
12 V/5 Ah12 V, 5 Ah

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