In 2026 Vespa Notte125 or Vespa LX 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Vespa Notte125 Price starts at Rs. 0.93 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa LX 125 Price starts at Rs. 93,470 (last recorded price). Notte125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, LX 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.60 Nm respectively. Vespa offers the Notte125 in 1 colour. Vespa offers the LX 125 in 1 colour. The Notte125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. The LX 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Notte125 vs LX 125 Comparison