hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesLX 125 vs FZS 25

Vespa LX 125 vs Yamaha FZS 25

In 2026 Vespa LX 125 or Yamaha FZS 25 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Vespa LX 125 Price starts at Rs. 93,470 (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha FZS 25 Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (last recorded price). LX 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.60 Nm. On the other hand, FZS 25 engine makes power & torque 20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS & 20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Vespa offers the LX 125 in 1 colour. Yamaha offers the FZS 25 in 3 colours. The LX 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. The FZS 25 mileage is around 40 kmpl.
LX 125 vs FZS 25 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Lx 125 Fzs 25
BrandVespaYamaha
Price₹ 93,470₹ 1.39 Lakhs
Mileage45.0 kmpl40 kmpl
Engine Capacity124 cc249 cc
Power9.92 PS PS20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS

Filters
LX 125
Vespa LX 125
BS6
₹93,470*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
FZS 25
Yamaha FZS 25
STD
₹1.39 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike

Vespa LX 125 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Tyre View
Rear Tyre View
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Fuel Capacity
7.4 L14 L
Load Capacity
130 kg-
Ground Clearance
155 mm160 mm
Length
1770 mm2015 mm
Wheelbase
1290 mm1360 mm
Engine Oil
700 ml-
Kerb Weight
115 kg154 kg
Height
1140 mm1105 mm
Saddle Height
770 mm795 mm
Width
690 mm820 mm
Underseat storage
Yes-
Rear Tyre Pressure (Rider)
26 psi-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
149 mm282 mm
Front Tyre Pressure (Rider)
20 psi-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100 - 10,Rear :-90/100 - 10Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-140/70-17
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Rear Brake Diameter
140 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
Cast AluminiumAlloy
Rear Tyre Pressure (Rider & Pillion)
32 psi-
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubeTubeless
Max Power
9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm20.8 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
58.6 mm58 mm
Max Torque
9.60 Nm @ 5500 rpm20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Ignition
Electronic EMS-
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
9.2:1 ± 0.49.8:1
Displacement
124.45 cc249 cc
Clutch
AutomaticWet,multiple disc
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder 4 stroke,Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valvesAir cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
3-
Gear Box
CVT5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
52 mm74 mm
No of Cylinders
11
Chassis
Monocoque Full Steel body constructionDiamond
Rear Suspension
Dual-Effect Hydraulic Shock Absorber.With four position adjustable7-Step Adjustable Monocross Suspension
Front Suspension
Aircraft Derived Hydraulic Single Side arm Front suspension with Anti-Dive characteristicsTelescopic Fork
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Speedometer
Analogue-
Console
AnalogueDigital
Additional Features
Air Filter ( Paper Type )-
Odometer
Analogue-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Braking Type
Combi Brake System-
Clock
YesDigital
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 5 Ah12 V, 6 Ah
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
Maintenance Free-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,10,8381,64,981
Ex-Showroom Price
96,6151,39,300
RTO
7,72911,674
Insurance
6,49410,087
Accessories Charges
03,920
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,3823,546

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

Yamaha FZS 25 in Matte Black colour
Yamaha FZS 25 updated with two new colour options. Details here
24 Jan 2022
The TVS NTorq 150 after 2 months.
TVS NTorq 150 long-term review (2nd month update): Why it has become my default ride
9 Aug 2026
Hyundai Motor India is expanding Bluelink technology and software-defined vehicle capabilities.
Hyundai Motor India crosses 8 lakh connected cars, targets 10 lakh by 2027
10 Aug 2026
Triumph Speed 400 commands a premium price over the Royal Enfield Hunter 350.
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs Triumph Speed 400: Monthly EMI comparison
10 Aug 2026
The BE 07 will be more practical than the BE 06 because of its design language.
Mahindra BE 07 electric SUV spotted on Indian roads
10 Aug 2026
The Safari EV will retain its proportions when compared to the ICE version.
Tata Safari EV spotted testing ahead of festive season launch
10 Aug 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Yamaha has launched YZF-R15 V4.0 in India.
2021 Yamaha YZF-R15 V4.0: First Look
21 Sept 2021
Yamaha has launched the 2023 FZ-X motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.36 lakh (ex-showroom).
2023 Yamaha FZ-X: First ride review
24 Feb 2023
Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
18 Oct 2023
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
23 Jan 2024
2022 Yamaha Aerox 155 scooter road test review.
2022 Yamaha Aerox 155 scooter: road test review
6 Dec 2021
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Ducati Monster

Ducati Monster

13.99 - 14.45 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hero Karizma XMR 250

Hero Karizma XMR 250

2 - 2.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers