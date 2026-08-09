In 2026 Vespa LX 125 or Yamaha FZ-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Vespa LX 125 Price starts at Rs. 93,470 (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-FI V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.08 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). LX 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.60 Nm. On the other hand, FZ-FI V3 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Vespa offers the LX 125 in 1 colour. Yamaha offers the FZ-FI V3 in 2 colours. The LX 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. The FZ-FI V3 mileage is around 49.30 kmpl.
LX 125 vs FZ-FI V3 Comparison