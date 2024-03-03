In 2024 Vespa LX 125 or Yamaha Fascino 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Vespa LX 125 or Yamaha Fascino 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Vespa LX 125 Price starts at Rs. 93,470 (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha Fascino 125 Price starts at Rs. 80,100 (ex-showroom price). LX 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.60 Nm. On the other hand, Fascino 125 engine makes power & torque 8.2 bhp PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Vespa offers the LX 125 in 1 colour. Yamaha offers the Fascino 125 in 17 colours. The LX 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. The Fascino 125 mileage is around 50 kmpl. LX 125 vs Fascino 125 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Lx 125 Fascino 125 Brand Vespa Yamaha Price ₹ 93,470 ₹ 80,100 Mileage 45.0 kmpl 50 kmpl Engine Capacity 124 cc 125 cc Power 9.92 PS PS 8.2 bhp PS