In 2026 Vespa LX 125 or White Carbon Motors GT5 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Vespa LX 125 Price starts at Rs. 93,470 (last recorded price) whereas the White Carbon Motors GT5 Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). LX 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.60 Nm. Vespa offers the LX 125 in 1 colour. White Carbon Motors offers the GT5 in 2 colours. The LX 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. GT5 has a range of up to 100-150 km/charge.
LX 125 vs GT5 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Lx 125
|Gt5
|Brand
|Vespa
|White Carbon Motors
|Price
|₹ 93,470
|₹ 1.25 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|100-150 km/charge
|Mileage
|45.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|2.4 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3-4 Hours