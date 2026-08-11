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Vespa LX 125 vs White Carbon Motors GT5

In 2026 Vespa LX 125 or White Carbon Motors GT5 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Vespa LX 125 Price starts at Rs. 93,470 (last recorded price) whereas the White Carbon Motors GT5 Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). LX 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.60 Nm. Vespa offers the LX 125 in 1 colour. White Carbon Motors offers the GT5 in 2 colours. The LX 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. GT5 has a range of up to 100-150 km/charge.
LX 125 vs GT5 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Lx 125 Gt5
BrandVespaWhite Carbon Motors
Price₹ 93,470₹ 1.25 Lakhs
Range-100-150 km/charge
Mileage45.0 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-2.4 kWh
Engine Capacity124 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time-3-4 Hours

Filters
LX 125
Vespa LX 125
BS6
₹93,470*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
GT5
White Carbon Motors GT5
STD
₹1.25 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Vespa LX 125 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Left View
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Footspace View
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Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
7.4 L-
Load Capacity
130 kg-
Ground Clearance
155 mm-
Length
1770 mm1850 mm
Wheelbase
1290 mm1370 mm
Engine Oil
700 ml-
Kerb Weight
115 kg170 kg
Height
1140 mm1140 mm
Saddle Height
770 mm-
Width
690 mm675 mm
Underseat storage
Yes-
Rear Tyre Pressure (Rider)
26 psi-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
149 mm-
Front Tyre Pressure (Rider)
20 psi-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100 - 10,Rear :-90/100 - 10Front :-120/70-12 Rear :-120/70-12
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Rear Brake Diameter
140 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
Cast AluminiumAlloy
Rear Tyre Pressure (Rider & Pillion)
32 psi-
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
Tube-
Max Power
9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm-
Stroke
58.6 mm-
Max Torque
9.60 Nm @ 5500 rpm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Ignition
Electronic EMS-
Drive Type
Belt Drive-
Compression Ratio
9.2:1 ± 0.4-
Displacement
124.45 cc-
Clutch
Automatic-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
Single Cylinder 4 stroke,Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
3-
Gear Box
CVT-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
52 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Monocoque Full Steel body construction-
Rear Suspension
Dual-Effect Hydraulic Shock Absorber.With four position adjustableDual Coil
Front Suspension
Aircraft Derived Hydraulic Single Side arm Front suspension with Anti-Dive characteristicsTelescopic
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
AnalogueDigital
Additional Features
Air Filter ( Paper Type )Hizardous Switch
Odometer
AnalogueDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Braking Type
Combi Brake System-
Clock
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 5 Ah2.4 kWh
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
Maintenance FreeLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,10,8381,30,504
Ex-Showroom Price
96,6151,25,000
RTO
7,7290
Insurance
6,4945,504
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,3822,805

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