In 2026 Vespa LX 125 or Warivo Motors Smarty choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Vespa LX 125 Price starts at Rs. 93,470 (last recorded price) whereas the Warivo Motors Smarty Price starts at Rs. 74,300 (last recorded price). LX 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.60 Nm. Vespa offers the LX 125 in 1 colour. The LX 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. Smarty has a range of up to 70 km/charge.
LX 125 vs Smarty Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Lx 125
|Smarty
|Brand
|Vespa
|Warivo Motors
|Price
|₹ 93,470
|₹ 74,300
|Range
|-
|70 km/charge
|Mileage
|45.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|5-8 Hrs.