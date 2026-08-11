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HomeCompare BikesLX 125 vs V1 [2022-2024]

Vespa LX 125 vs Vida V1 [2022-2024]

In 2026 Vespa LX 125 or Vida V1 [2022-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Vespa LX 125 Price starts at Rs. 93,470 (last recorded price) whereas the Vida V1 [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.03 Lakhs (last recorded price). LX 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.60 Nm. Vespa offers the LX 125 in 1 colour. The LX 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. V1 [2022-2024] has a range of up to 165 km/charge.
LX 125 vs V1 [2022-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Lx 125 V1 [2022-2024]
BrandVespaVida
Price₹ 93,470₹ 1.03 Lakhs
Range-165 km/charge
Mileage45.0 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-3.44 kWh
Engine Capacity124 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic , Automatic
Charging Time-5 Hours 55 Minutes

Filters
LX 125
Vespa LX 125
BS6
₹93,470*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
V1 [2022-2024]
Vida V1 [2022-2024]
Plus
₹1.03 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Vespa LX 125 Visual Comparison

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Front Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
7.4 L-
Load Capacity
130 kg-
Ground Clearance
155 mm155 mm
Length
1770 mm-
Wheelbase
1290 mm1301 mm
Engine Oil
700 ml-
Kerb Weight
115 kg125 kg
Height
1140 mm-
Saddle Height
770 mm780 mm
Width
690 mm-
Underseat storage
Yes-
Rear Tyre Pressure (Rider)
26 psi-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
149 mm-
Front Tyre Pressure (Rider)
20 psi-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100 - 10,Rear :-90/100 - 10-
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Rear Brake Diameter
140 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
Cast AluminiumAlloy
Rear Tyre Pressure (Rider & Pillion)
32 psi-
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubeTubeless
Max Power
9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm-
Stroke
58.6 mm-
Max Torque
9.60 Nm @ 5500 rpm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Ignition
Electronic EMS-
Drive Type
Belt DriveHub Motor
Compression Ratio
9.2:1 ± 0.4-
Displacement
124.45 cc-
Clutch
Automatic-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
Single Cylinder 4 stroke,Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves-
Starting
Kick and Self StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
3-
Gear Box
CVT-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
52 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Monocoque Full Steel body constructionUnderbone
Rear Suspension
Dual-Effect Hydraulic Shock Absorber.With four position adjustableMonoshock Absorber
Front Suspension
Aircraft Derived Hydraulic Single Side arm Front suspension with Anti-Dive characteristicsTelescopic Fork
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue-
Additional Features
Air Filter ( Paper Type )Document Storage, Parking Assistance, Emergency Alert, Follow me headlamp, Riding Modes - Eco | Ride | Sports | Custom, Vida Cloud, 4g Connectivity, Track My Bike, Remote Immobilisation, SOS Alert and Button
Odometer
AnalogueDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Braking Type
Combi Brake System-
Clock
YesDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 5 Ah3.44 kWh
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
Maintenance Free-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,10,8381,07,806
Ex-Showroom Price
96,6151,02,700
RTO
7,7290
Insurance
6,4945,106
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,3822,317
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Easy to rideRemovable batteries

Cons

Build quality

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