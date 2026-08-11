In 2026 Vespa LX 125 or Vespa ZX 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Vespa LX 125 Price starts at Rs. 93,470 (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa ZX 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). LX 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.60 Nm. On the other hand, ZX 125 engine makes power & torque 9.78 PS PS & 10.11 Nm respectively. Vespa offers the LX 125 in 1 colour. The LX 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. The ZX 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
LX 125 vs ZX 125 Comparison