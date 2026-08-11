In 2026 Vespa LX 125 or Vespa Notte125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Vespa LX 125 Price starts at Rs. 93,470 (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa Notte125 Price starts at Rs. 0.93 Lakhs (last recorded price). LX 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.60 Nm. On the other hand, Notte125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Vespa offers the LX 125 in 1 colour. Vespa offers the Notte125 in 1 colour. The LX 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. The Notte125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
LX 125 vs Notte125 Comparison