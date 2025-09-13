In 2026 Vespa Elegante 150 or Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Vespa Elegante 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.36 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster Price starts at Rs. 1.94 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Elegante 150 engine makes power and torque 10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm PS & 10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Roadster engine makes power & torque 29.1 PS PS & 29.62 Nm respectively. Vespa offers the Elegante 150 in 2 colours. The Elegante 150 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. The Roadster mileage is around 29.06 kmpl.
Elegante 150 vs Roadster Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Elegante 150
|Roadster
|Brand
|Vespa
|Yezdi Motorcycles
|Price
|₹ 1.36 Lakhs
|₹ 1.94 Lakhs
|Mileage
|45.0 kmpl
|29.06 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|149 cc
|334 cc
|Power
|10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm PS
|29.1 PS PS