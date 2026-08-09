In 2026 Vespa Elegante 150 or Yamaha YZF R15 V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Vespa Elegante 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.36 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha YZF R15 V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Lakhs (last recorded price). Elegante 150 engine makes power and torque 10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm PS & 10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, YZF R15 V3 engine makes power & torque 18.37 bhp @ 10000 rpm PS & 14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm respectively. Vespa offers the Elegante 150 in 2 colours. Yamaha offers the YZF R15 V3 in 4 colours. The Elegante 150 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. The YZF R15 V3 mileage is around 43 kmpl.
Elegante 150 vs YZF R15 V3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Elegante 150
|Yzf r15 v3
|Brand
|Vespa
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.36 Lakhs
|₹ 1.41 Lakhs
|Mileage
|45.0 kmpl
|43 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|149 cc
|155 cc
|Power
|10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm PS
|18.37 bhp @ 10000 rpm PS