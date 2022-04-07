|Max Power
|10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm
|18.6 PS @ 10000 rpm
|Stroke
|56.6 mm
|58.7 mm
|Max Torque
|10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
|14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Ignition
|Electronic EMS
|TCI (Transistor controlled ignition)
|Drive Type
|Belt Drive
|Chain Drive
|Compression Ratio
|9.2:1 ± 0.4
|11.6:1
|Displacement
|149.5 cc
|155 cc
|Clutch
|Automatic
|Wet, multiple-disc
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|Liquid Cooled
|Engine Type
|Single Cylinder 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves FI
|Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
|Starting
|Kick and Self Start
|Self Start Only
|Valve Per Cylinder
|3
|4
|Gear Box
|CVT
|6-Speed
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|Bore
|58 mm
|58 mm
|No of Cylinders
|1
|1
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|-
|Charging at Home
|No
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹1,56,384
|₹1,82,359
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,37,972
|₹1,56,700
|RTO
|₹11,037
|₹13,066
|Insurance
|₹7,375
|₹10,494
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹2,099
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹3,361
|₹3,919