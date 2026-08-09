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Vespa Elegante 150 vs Yamaha R15 V4

In 2026 Vespa Elegante 150 or Yamaha R15 V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Vespa Elegante 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.36 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha R15 V4 Price starts at Rs. 1.73 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Elegante 150 engine makes power and torque 10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm PS & 10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, R15 V4 engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.2 Nm respectively. Vespa offers the Elegante 150 in 2 colours. Yamaha offers the R15 V4 in 7 colours. The Elegante 150 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. The R15 V4 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Elegante 150 vs R15 V4 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Elegante 150 R15 v4
BrandVespaYamaha
Price₹ 1.36 Lakhs₹ 1.73 Lakhs
Mileage45.0 kmpl45 kmpl
Engine Capacity149 cc155 cc
Power10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm PS18.4 PS PS

Filters
Elegante 150
Vespa Elegante 150
FL ABS BS6
₹1.36 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
R15 V4
Yamaha R15 V4
Metallic Red
₹1.73 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Vespa Elegante 150 Visual Comparison

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Front Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
7.4 L11 L
Load Capacity
130 kg-
Ground Clearance
155 mm170 mm
Length
1770 mm1990 mm
Wheelbase
1290 mm1325 mm
Engine Oil
700 ml-
Kerb Weight
115 kg142 kg
Height
1140 mm1135 mm
Saddle Height
770 mm815 mm
Width
690 mm725 mm
Underseat storage
Yes-
Rear Tyre Pressure (Rider)
26 psi-
Wheel Size
Front :-279.4 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
200 mm282 mm
Front Tyre Pressure (Rider)
20 psi-
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70 - 11,Rear :-120/70 - 10Front :-100/80-17, Rear :-140/70R17
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Rear Brake Diameter
140 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Tyre Pressure (Rider & Pillion)
32 psi-
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubeTubeless
Max Power
10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm18.4 PS @ 10000 rpm
Stroke
56.6 mm58.7 mm
Max Torque
10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm14.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Ignition
Electronic EMS-
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
9.2:1 ± 0.4-
Displacement
149.5 cc155 cc
Clutch
AutomaticWet, multiple-disc
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves FILiquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
34
Gear Box
CVT6 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
58 mm58.0 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Monocoque Full Steel body construction-
Rear Suspension
Dual-Effect Hydraulic Shock Absorber.With four position adjustableLinked-Type Monocross Suspension
Front Suspension
Aircraft Derived Hydraulic Single Side arm Front suspension with Anti-Dive characteristicsTelescopic upside Down Fork (USD Fork), Dia. 37 mm
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
ABS
Single Channel-
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue-
Additional Features
Air Filter ( Paper Type )Position light, Side stand engine cut-off switch, Dual horn, Gear position indicator, Shift timing light, VVA indicator, VVA
Odometer
AnalogueDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 5 Ah-
Tail Light
Bulb-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Headlight
Halogen-
Battery Type
Maintenance Free-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,56,3841,98,494
Ex-Showroom Price
1,37,9721,73,050
RTO
11,03713,844
Insurance
7,37511,600
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,3614,266

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