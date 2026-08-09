In 2026 Vespa Elegante 150 or Yamaha R15 V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Vespa Elegante 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.36 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha R15 V4 Price starts at Rs. 1.73 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Elegante 150 engine makes power and torque 10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm PS & 10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, R15 V4 engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.2 Nm respectively. Vespa offers the Elegante 150 in 2 colours. Yamaha offers the R15 V4 in 7 colours. The Elegante 150 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. The R15 V4 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Elegante 150 vs R15 V4 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Elegante 150
|R15 v4
|Brand
|Vespa
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.36 Lakhs
|₹ 1.73 Lakhs
|Mileage
|45.0 kmpl
|45 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|149 cc
|155 cc
|Power
|10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm PS
|18.4 PS PS