Elegante 150
Vespa Elegante 150
FL ABS BS6
₹1.36 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
MT-15
Yamaha MT-15
Dark Matte Blue
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm18.5 PS @ 10000 rpm
Stroke
56.6 mm58.7 mm
Max Torque
10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm13.9 Nm @ 8500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Ignition
Electronic EMSTransistor controlled ignition
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
9.2:1 ± 0.411.6:1
Displacement
149.5 cc155 cc
Clutch
AutomaticWet, Multiple Disc
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves FILiquid cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
34
Gear Box
CVT6-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
58 mm58 mm
No of Cylinders
11
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,56,3841,66,096
Ex-Showroom Price
1,37,9721,40,900
RTO
11,03711,802
Insurance
7,37510,124
Accessories Charges
03,270
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,3613,570

