In 2026 Vespa Elegante 150 or Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Vespa Elegante 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.36 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.7 Lakhs (last recorded price). Elegante 150 engine makes power and torque 10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm PS & 10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.1 Nm respectively. Vespa offers the Elegante 150 in 2 colours. Yamaha offers the MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] in 7 colours. The Elegante 150 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. The MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] mileage is around 56.87 kmpl.
Elegante 150 vs MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Elegante 150
|Mt-15 v2 [2023-2025]
|Brand
|Vespa
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.36 Lakhs
|₹ 1.7 Lakhs
|Mileage
|45.0 kmpl
|56.87 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|149 cc
|155 cc
|Power
|10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm PS
|18.4 PS PS