|Max Power
|10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm
|12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
|Stroke
|56.6 mm
|57.9 mm
|Max Torque
|10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
|13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Ignition
|Electronic EMS
|-
|Drive Type
|Belt Drive
|Chain Drive
|Compression Ratio
|9.2:1 ± 0.4
|9.6 : 1
|Displacement
|149.5 cc
|149 cc
|Clutch
|Automatic
|Wet, multi-disc
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|Air Cooled
|Engine Type
|Single Cylinder 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves FI
|Air cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
|Starting
|Kick and Self Start
|Self Start Only
|Valve Per Cylinder
|3
|2
|Gear Box
|CVT
|5 Speed
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|Bore
|58 mm
|57.3 mm
|No of Cylinders
|1
|1
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|No
|Charging at Home
|No
|No
|On-Road Price
|₹1,56,384
|₹1,22,926
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,37,972
|₹1,04,700
|RTO
|₹11,037
|₹8,909
|Insurance
|₹7,375
|₹6,617
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹2,700
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹3,361
|₹2,642