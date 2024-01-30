Saved Articles

Vespa Elegante 150 vs Yamaha FZ-FI V3

In 2024 Vespa Elegante 150 or Yamaha FZ-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

Elegante 150 vs FZ-FI V3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Elegante 150 Fz-fi v3
BrandVespaYamaha
Price₹ 1.36 Lakhs₹ 1.17 Lakhs
Mileage45.0 kmpl49.30 kmpl
Engine Capacity149 cc149 cc
Power10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm PS12.4 PS PS
Elegante 150
Vespa Elegante 150
FL ABS BS6
₹1.36 Lakhs*
FZ-FI V3
Yamaha FZ-FI V3
Metallic black
₹1.17 Lakhs*
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
Stroke
56.6 mm57.9 mm
Max Torque
10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Ignition
Electronic EMS-
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
9.2:1 ± 0.4-
Displacement
149.5 cc149 cc
Clutch
AutomaticWet, multi-disc
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves FIAir cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
32
Gear Box
CVT5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
58 mm57.3 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,56,3841,32,815
Ex-Showroom Price
1,37,9721,16,500
RTO
11,0379,296
Insurance
7,3757,019
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,3612,854

