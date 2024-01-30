In 2024 Vespa Elegante 150 or Yamaha FZ-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Vespa Elegante 150 or Yamaha FZ-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Vespa Elegante 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.36 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-FI V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Elegante 150 engine makes power and torque 10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm PS & 10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, FZ-FI V3 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Vespa offers the Elegante 150 in 2 colours. Yamaha offers the FZ-FI V3 in 2 colours. The Elegante 150 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. The FZ-FI V3 mileage is around 49.30 kmpl. Elegante 150 vs FZ-FI V3 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Elegante 150 Fz-fi v3 Brand Vespa Yamaha Price ₹ 1.36 Lakhs ₹ 1.17 Lakhs Mileage 45.0 kmpl 49.30 kmpl Engine Capacity 149 cc 149 cc Power 10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm PS 12.4 PS PS