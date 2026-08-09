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HomeCompare BikesElegante 150 vs FZ 25 [2020-2023]

Vespa Elegante 150 vs Yamaha FZ 25 [2020-2023]

In 2026 Vespa Elegante 150 or Yamaha FZ 25 [2020-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Vespa Elegante 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.36 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha FZ 25 [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price). Elegante 150 engine makes power and torque 10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm PS & 10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, FZ 25 [2020-2023] engine makes power & torque 20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS & 20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Vespa offers the Elegante 150 in 2 colours. Yamaha offers the FZ 25 [2020-2023] in 2 colours. The Elegante 150 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. The FZ 25 [2020-2023] mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Elegante 150 vs FZ 25 [2020-2023] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Elegante 150 Fz 25 [2020-2023]
BrandVespaYamaha
Price₹ 1.36 Lakhs₹ 1.35 Lakhs
Mileage45.0 kmpl40 kmpl
Engine Capacity149 cc249 cc
Power10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm PS20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS

Filters
Elegante 150
Vespa Elegante 150
FL ABS BS6
₹1.36 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
FZ 25 [2020-2023]
Yamaha FZ 25 [2020-2023]
BS6
₹1.35 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Vespa Elegante 150 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
7.4 L14 L
Load Capacity
130 kg-
Ground Clearance
155 mm160 mm
Length
1770 mm2015 mm
Wheelbase
1290 mm1360 mm
Engine Oil
700 ml-
Kerb Weight
115 kg153 kg
Height
1140 mm1075 mm
Saddle Height
770 mm795 mm
Width
690 mm775 mm
Underseat storage
Yes-
Rear Tyre Pressure (Rider)
26 psi-
Wheel Size
Front :-279.4 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
200 mm282 mm
Front Tyre Pressure (Rider)
20 psi-
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70 - 11,Rear :-120/70 - 10Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-140/70-17
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Rear Brake Diameter
140 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Tyre Pressure (Rider & Pillion)
32 psi-
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubeTubeless
Max Power
10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm20.8 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
56.6 mm58 mm
Max Torque
10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Ignition
Electronic EMS-
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
9.2:1 ± 0.49.8:1
Displacement
149.5 cc249 cc
Clutch
AutomaticWet,multiple disc
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves FIAir cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
3-
Gear Box
CVT5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
58 mm74 mm
No of Cylinders
11
Chassis
Monocoque Full Steel body constructionDiamond
Rear Suspension
Dual-Effect Hydraulic Shock Absorber.With four position adjustable7-Step Adjustable Monocross Suspension
Front Suspension
Aircraft Derived Hydraulic Single Side arm Front suspension with Anti-Dive characteristicsTelescopic Fork
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
ABS
Single ChannelDual Channel
Speedometer
Analogue-
Console
AnalogueDigital
Additional Features
Air Filter ( Paper Type )-
Odometer
Analogue-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesDigital
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 5 Ah12 V, 6 Ah
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
Maintenance Free-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,56,3841,58,696
Ex-Showroom Price
1,37,9721,34,800
RTO
11,03711,514
Insurance
7,37510,283
Accessories Charges
02,099
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,3613,410

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