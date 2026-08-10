In 2026 Vespa Elegante 150 or White Carbon Motors GT5 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Vespa Elegante 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.36 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the White Carbon Motors GT5 Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Elegante 150 engine makes power and torque 10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm PS & 10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm. Vespa offers the Elegante 150 in 2 colours. White Carbon Motors offers the GT5 in 2 colours. The Elegante 150 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. GT5 has a range of up to 100-150 km/charge.
Elegante 150 vs GT5 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Elegante 150
|Gt5
|Brand
|Vespa
|White Carbon Motors
|Price
|₹ 1.36 Lakhs
|₹ 1.25 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|100-150 km/charge
|Mileage
|45.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|2.4 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|149 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3-4 Hours