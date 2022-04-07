|Max Power
|10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm
|-
|Stroke
|56.6 mm
|-
|Max Torque
|10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
|58 Nm
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Ignition
|Electronic EMS
|-
|Drive Type
|Belt Drive
|-
|Compression Ratio
|9.2:1 ± 0.4
|-
|Displacement
|149.5 cc
|-
|Clutch
|Automatic
|-
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|-
|Engine Type
|Single Cylinder 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves FI
|-
|Starting
|Kick and Self Start
|Push Button Start
|Valve Per Cylinder
|3
|-
|Gear Box
|CVT
|-
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|-
|Emission Type
|bs6
|-
|Bore
|58 mm
|-
|No of Cylinders
|1
|-
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|-
|Charging at Home
|No
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹1,56,384
|₹1,27,477
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,37,972
|₹1,15,000
|RTO
|₹11,037
|₹9,200
|Insurance
|₹7,375
|₹3,277
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹3,361
|₹2,739