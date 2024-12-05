In 2026 Vespa Elegante 150 or Vida V1 [2022-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Vespa Elegante 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.36 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Vida V1 [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.03 Lakhs (last recorded price). Elegante 150 engine makes power and torque 10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm PS & 10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm. Vespa offers the Elegante 150 in 2 colours. The Elegante 150 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. V1 [2022-2024] has a range of up to 165 km/charge.
Elegante 150 vs V1 [2022-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Elegante 150
|V1 [2022-2024]
|Brand
|Vespa
|Vida
|Price
|₹ 1.36 Lakhs
|₹ 1.03 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|165 km/charge
|Mileage
|45.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|3.44 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|149 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|, Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|5 Hours 55 Minutes