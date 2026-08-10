In 2026 Vespa Elegante 150 or Vespa ZX 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Vespa Elegante 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.36 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa ZX 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Elegante 150 engine makes power and torque 10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm PS & 10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, ZX 125 engine makes power & torque 9.78 PS PS & 10.11 Nm respectively. Vespa offers the Elegante 150 in 2 colours. The Elegante 150 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. The ZX 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Elegante 150 vs ZX 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Elegante 150
|Zx 125
|Brand
|Vespa
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 1.36 Lakhs
|₹ 1.07 Lakhs
|Mileage
|45.0 kmpl
|45 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|149 cc
|124.45 cc
|Power
|10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm PS
|9.78 PS PS