In 2026 Vespa Elegante 150 or Vespa SXL 125 [2020-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Vespa Elegante 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.36 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa SXL 125 [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price). Elegante 150 engine makes power and torque 10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm PS & 10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, SXL 125 [2020-2025] engine makes power & torque 9.77 PS PS & 10.11 Nm respectively. Vespa offers the Elegante 150 in 2 colours. The Elegante 150 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. The SXL 125 [2020-2025] mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Elegante 150 vs SXL 125 [2020-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Elegante 150
|Sxl 125 [2020-2025]
|Brand
|Vespa
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 1.36 Lakhs
|₹ 1.35 Lakhs
|Mileage
|45.0 kmpl
|55 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|149 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm PS
|9.77 PS PS