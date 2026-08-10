In 2026 Vespa Elegante 150 or Vespa Notte125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Vespa Elegante 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.36 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa Notte125 Price starts at Rs. 0.93 Lakhs (last recorded price). Elegante 150 engine makes power and torque 10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm PS & 10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Notte125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Vespa offers the Elegante 150 in 2 colours. Vespa offers the Notte125 in 1 colour. The Elegante 150 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. The Notte125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Elegante 150 vs Notte125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Elegante 150
|Notte125
|Brand
|Vespa
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 1.36 Lakhs
|₹ 0.93 Lakhs
|Mileage
|45.0 kmpl
|45.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|149 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm PS
|9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm