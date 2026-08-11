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HomeCompare BikesElegante 150 vs LX 125

Vespa Elegante 150 vs Vespa LX 125

In 2026 Vespa Elegante 150 or Vespa LX 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Vespa Elegante 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.36 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa LX 125 Price starts at Rs. 93,470 (last recorded price). Elegante 150 engine makes power and torque 10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm PS & 10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, LX 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.60 Nm respectively. Vespa offers the Elegante 150 in 2 colours. Vespa offers the LX 125 in 1 colour. The Elegante 150 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. The LX 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Elegante 150 vs LX 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Elegante 150 Lx 125
BrandVespaVespa
Price₹ 1.36 Lakhs₹ 93,470
Mileage45.0 kmpl45.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity149 cc124 cc
Power10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm PS9.92 PS PS

Filters
Elegante 150
Vespa Elegante 150
FL ABS BS6
₹1.36 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
LX 125
Vespa LX 125
BS6
₹93,470*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Vespa Elegante 150 Visual Comparison

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Front Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
7.4 L7.4 L
Load Capacity
130 kg130 kg
Ground Clearance
155 mm155 mm
Length
1770 mm1770 mm
Wheelbase
1290 mm1290 mm
Engine Oil
700 ml700 ml
Kerb Weight
115 kg115 kg
Height
1140 mm1140 mm
Saddle Height
770 mm770 mm
Width
690 mm690 mm
Underseat storage
YesYes
Rear Tyre Pressure (Rider)
26 psi26 psi
Wheel Size
Front :-279.4 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
200 mm149 mm
Front Tyre Pressure (Rider)
20 psi20 psi
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70 - 11,Rear :-120/70 - 10Front :-90/100 - 10,Rear :-90/100 - 10
Radial Tyre
YesYes
Rear Brake Diameter
140 mm140 mm
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyCast Aluminium
Rear Tyre Pressure (Rider & Pillion)
32 psi32 psi
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubeTube
Max Power
10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
56.6 mm58.6 mm
Max Torque
10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm9.60 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Ignition
Electronic EMSElectronic EMS
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Compression Ratio
9.2:1 ± 0.49.2:1 ± 0.4
Displacement
149.5 cc124.45 cc
Clutch
AutomaticAutomatic
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves FISingle Cylinder 4 stroke,Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
33
Gear Box
CVTCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
58 mm52 mm
No of Cylinders
11
Chassis
Monocoque Full Steel body constructionMonocoque Full Steel body construction
Rear Suspension
Dual-Effect Hydraulic Shock Absorber.With four position adjustableDual-Effect Hydraulic Shock Absorber.With four position adjustable
Front Suspension
Aircraft Derived Hydraulic Single Side arm Front suspension with Anti-Dive characteristicsAircraft Derived Hydraulic Single Side arm Front suspension with Anti-Dive characteristics
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
ABS
Single Channel-
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Console
AnalogueAnalogue
Additional Features
Air Filter ( Paper Type )Air Filter ( Paper Type )
Odometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 5 Ah12 V, 5 Ah
Tail Light
BulbBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Battery Type
Maintenance FreeMaintenance Free
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,56,3841,10,838
Ex-Showroom Price
1,37,97296,615
RTO
11,0377,729
Insurance
7,3756,494
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,3612,382

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