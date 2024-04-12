HT Auto

Velev Motors VIO vs Warivo Motors Nexa

In 2024 Velev Motors VIO or Warivo Motors Nexa choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Velev Motors VIO Price starts at Rs. 52,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Warivo Motors Nexa Price starts at Rs. 58,300 (ex-showroom price). The range of VIO up to 60-70 km/charge and the Nexa has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge. Velev Motors offers the VIO in 2 colours.
VIO vs Nexa Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Vio Nexa
BrandVelev MotorsWarivo Motors
Price₹ 52,000₹ 58,300
Range60-70 km/charge70-80 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-5-8 Hrs.

Filters
VIO
Velev Motors VIO
STD
₹52,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Nexa
Warivo Motors Nexa
DS
₹58,300*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Range
60-70 km/charge-
Max Speed
25 kmph-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
48 V, 20 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
52,00058,300
Ex-Showroom Price
52,00058,300
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,1171,253

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest Car & Bike News

    Maruti Suzuki Nexa saw retails of 5.61 lakh units in FY 2023-24.
    Maruti Suzuki sub-brands drive dominance in Indian PV market. Here’s how
    12 Apr 2024
    Delhi has witnessed a drop in number of traffic violation cases pertaining to over-speeding. From more than 9.5 lakh cases, it has come down to 8.16 cases between January and April 15. (Photo by Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)
    Delhi sees drop in over-speeding vehicle cases, says police
    22 Apr 2024
    A man was arrested by Delhi Police for performing stunts to make reels on social media from Rajouri Garden in west Delhi. He has been booked and his KTM bike has been seized.
    Man doing bike stunts to make reels booked by Delhi Police, vehicle seized
    9 Apr 2024
    Screengrab from the dashcam video shows a BMW chasing down a car with family late on May 2 night. The occupants of the luxury car was also seen throwing bottles at the victim's car after a failed attempt to overtake. Police later arrested three of the four suspects in the case.
    Noida road rage: UP Police arrests 3 suspects after viral dashcam video of BMW chase
    7 May 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    The Nexon EV comes with cosmetic changes like an all-black theme, Dark Edition badging among others. The price of the Nexon EV Dark starts from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>19.49 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Tata Nexon EV Dark: Sharper to look with a dash of black
    9 Mar 2024
    Force Motors has introduced the three door and five door versions of the Gurkha SUV with several updates including its design and features. It will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar in the lifestyle SUV category.
    2024 Force Gurkha review: More desirable than Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny?
    29 Apr 2024
    Both Tata Punch and Hyundai Exter SUVs come at similar starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.13 lakh (ex-showroom). The duo, which rivals the likes of Maruti Suzuki Fronx and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, are loaded with features.
    Tata Punch vs Hyundai Exter: 5 features that set them apart from each other
    17 Jun 2024
    Mahindra XUV 3XO prices start from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.49 lakh for the MX1 variant and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15.49 lakh for the AX7L with petrol motor and automatic transmission.
    Mahindra XUV 3XO review: XUV300 reborn with more zeal and style?
    2 May 2024
    View all
     