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HomeCompare BikesF77 [2022-2024] vs 350X

Ultraviolette F77 [2022-2024] vs Zontes 350X

In 2026 Ultraviolette F77 [2022-2024] or Zontes 350X choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ultraviolette F77 [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 3.8 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Zontes 350X Price starts at Rs. 2.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, 350X engine makes power & torque 39.33 PS PS & 32.8 Nm respectively. Ultraviolette offers the F77 [2022-2024] in 9 colours. F77 [2022-2024] has a range of up to 307 km/charge. The 350X mileage is around 36 kmpl.
F77 [2022-2024] vs 350X Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS F77 [2022-2024] 350x
BrandUltravioletteZontes
Price₹ 3.8 Lakhs₹ 2.99 Lakhs
Range307 km/charge-
Mileage-36 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-348 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time--

Filters
F77 [2022-2024]
Ultraviolette F77 [2022-2024]
STD
₹3.80 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
350X
Zontes 350X
Black and Green
₹2.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ultraviolette F77 [2022-2024] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Rear Left View
Front Left View
Front Tyre View
Front Right View
Fuel Tank
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Specification
Ground Clearance
160 mm152 mm
Wheelbase
1340 mm1380 mm
Kerb Weight
197 kg185 kg
Saddle Height
800 mm795 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17 Rear :-150/60-17Front :-120/70-17 Rear :-160/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm265 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
206 km/charge-
Max Speed
140 kmph150 kmph
Swappable Battery
Yes-
No Of Batteries
3-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
27000 w-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Water Proof Rating
IP67 ( Battery )-
Gear Box
Single reduction helical gear box6 Speed
Chassis
Steel Trellis with Aluminium Bulk Head-
Rear Suspension
Monoshock - preload adjustableMonoshock
Front Suspension
Upside-down Telescopic fork with a diameter of 41 mmInverted Telescopic, 43mm
Features
Riding Modes
YesEco and Sport
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth,WiFi-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Additional Features
Additional Features Of VariantRide Modes-
Geo Fencing
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Multi-function 5" TFT5 inch TFT
Battery Warranty
Battery Warranty-
Battery Capacity
7.1 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,99,6323,43,060
Ex-Showroom Price
3,80,0002,99,000
RTO
026,920
Insurance
19,63217,140
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
8,5897,373

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Latest Car & Bike News

On June 6, 2026, Ultraviolette's F77 Mach 2 became the first Indian production motorcycle to complete a lap of the Isle of Man TT Mountain Circuit.
Ultraviolette F77 becomes first Indian production motorcycle to complete Isle of Man TT Mountain Circuit
10 Jun 2026
The Keeway K-Light 250V (Left) is now more affordable by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>71,000, while the Zontes 350X (Right) gets a price cut of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>59,000
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Zontes 350X is offered in three paint schemes.
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5 Oct 2022
The Zontes 350T adventure tourer gets the maximum price drop of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>48,000
Zontes reduces prices across 350R, 350X & 350T motorcycles by up to 48,000
20 Jan 2024
Ultraviolette’s new cashback programme rewards petrol two-wheeler owners who switch to the F77 or X-47.
Ultraviolette launches ‘Kill the Petrol Bill’ cashback programme for F77 and X-47 buyers
6 Jun 2026
The Ultraviolette F77 and Flying Flea C6 show two very different ideas of what a premium electric motorcycle can be.
Ultraviolette F77 vs Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6: Similar pricing, different offerings
12 Apr 2026
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  News

Latest Videos

Ultraviolette has launched the updated version of the F77 Mach 2 and F77 Mach 2 Recon at introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.99 lakh and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.99 lakh respectively.
Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 video review: Is it better than its predecessor?
8 Jul 2024
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Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
18 Oct 2023
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
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23 Jan 2024
Ultraviolette F77 electric motorcycle has been launched in India at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.80 lakh. Here is our review whether it is worth the price tag.
Ultraviolette F77 electric motorcycle review
30 Jan 2023
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