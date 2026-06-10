In 2026 Ultraviolette F77 [2022-2024] or Zontes 350T choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ultraviolette F77 [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 3.8 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Zontes 350T Price starts at Rs. 2.75 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, 350T engine makes power & torque 39.33 PS PS & 32.8 Nm respectively. Ultraviolette offers the F77 [2022-2024] in 9 colours. F77 [2022-2024] has a range of up to 307 km/charge. The 350T mileage is around 23 kmpl.
F77 [2022-2024] vs 350T Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|F77 [2022-2024]
|350t
|Brand
|Ultraviolette
|Zontes
|Price
|₹ 3.8 Lakhs
|₹ 2.75 Lakhs
|Range
|307 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|23 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|348 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
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