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Ujaas Energy eSpa Li vs Yamaha Fascino 125

In 2026 Ujaas Energy eSpa Li or Yamaha Fascino 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ujaas Energy eSpa Li Price starts at Rs. 54,880 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha Fascino 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,200 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Fascino 125 engine makes power & torque 8.2 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Ujaas Energy offers the eSpa Li in 2 colours. eSpa Li has a range of up to 75 km/charge. The Fascino 125 mileage is around 49 kmpl.
eSpa Li vs Fascino 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Espa li Fascino 125
BrandUjaas EnergyYamaha
Price₹ 54,880₹ 77,200
Range75 km/charge-
Mileage-49 kmpl
Battery Capacity60 V-
Engine Capacity-125 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
eSpa Li
Ujaas Energy eSpa Li
eSpa Li 60V
₹54,880*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Fascino 125
Yamaha Fascino 125
Fi Hybrid Drum
₹77,200*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ujaas Energy eSpa Li Visual Comparison

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Headlight View
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Specification
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-3.10-10,Rear :-3.10-10Front :- 90/90-12 Rear :-110/90-10
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Reverse Gear
Yes-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Range
75 km/charge-
Max Speed
45 kmph-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Rear Suspension
HydraulicUnit Swing
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic Fork
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
Wheel Locking Mechanism, Find my ScooterSmart Motor Generator System
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesYes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
60 V, 25 Ah-
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Lithium-Ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
54,88089,391
Ex-Showroom Price
54,88077,200
RTO
06,176
Insurance
06,015
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,1791,921

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