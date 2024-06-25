In 2024 Ujaas Energy Ujaas eSpa Li or Warivo Motors Nexa choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ujaas Energy Ujaas eSpa Li Price starts at Rs. 54,880 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Warivo Motors Nexa Price starts at Rs. 58,300 (ex-showroom price). The range of Ujaas eSpa Li up to 75 km/charge and the Nexa has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge. Ujaas Energy offers the Ujaas eSpa Li in 2 colours.
Ujaas eSpa Li vs Nexa Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ujaas espa li
|Nexa
|Brand
|Ujaas Energy
|Warivo Motors
|Price
|₹ 54,880
|₹ 58,300
|Range
|75 km/charge
|70-80 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|5-8 Hrs.