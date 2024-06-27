HT Auto
Ujaas Energy Ujaas eSpa LA vs Warivo Motors Nexa

In 2024 Ujaas Energy Ujaas eSpa LA or Warivo Motors Nexa choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ujaas Energy Ujaas eSpa LA Price starts at Rs. 42,924 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Warivo Motors Nexa Price starts at Rs. 58,300 (ex-showroom price). The range of Ujaas eSpa LA up to 60 km/charge and the Nexa has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge. Ujaas Energy offers the Ujaas eSpa LA in 2 colours.
Ujaas eSpa LA vs Nexa Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ujaas espa la Nexa
BrandUjaas EnergyWarivo Motors
Price₹ 42,924₹ 58,300
Range60 km/charge70-80 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-5-8 Hrs.

Ujaas eSpa LA
Ujaas Energy Ujaas eSpa LA
eSpa LA 60V
₹42,924*
*Ex-showroom price
Nexa
Warivo Motors Nexa
DS
₹58,300*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Reverse Gear
Yes-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Range
60 km/charge-
Max Speed
45 kmph-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.10-10,Rear :-3.10-10Front :-3.00-10, Rear :- 3.00-10
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic-
Front Suspension
Telescopic-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Wheel Locking Mechanism, Find my Scooter-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
60 V, 26 Ah-
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead AcidLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
48,17458,300
Ex-Showroom Price
48,17458,300
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,0351,253

