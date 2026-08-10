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Ujaas Energy eGo T3 vs Zelio Legender

In 2026 Ujaas Energy eGo T3 or Zelio Legender choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ujaas Energy eGo T3 Price starts at Rs. 59,724 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Zelio Legender Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of eGo T3 up to 75-100 km/charge and the Legender has a range of up to 150 km/charge. Ujaas Energy offers the eGo T3 in 4 colours.
eGo T3 vs Legender Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ego t3 Legender
BrandUjaas EnergyZelio
Price₹ 59,724₹ 65,000
Range75-100 km/charge150 km/charge
Battery Capacity72 V-
Charging Time-4 Hours

Filters
eGo T3
Ujaas Energy eGo T3
eGo T3 LA 72V
₹56,880*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Legender
Zelio Legender
Gel
₹65,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ujaas Energy eGo T3 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Left View
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Headlight View
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Specification
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-304.8 mm, Rear :-304.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.10-10,Rear :-3.10-10Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-90/90-12
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Reverse Gear
Yes-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Range
100 km/charge-
Max Speed
-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Rear Suspension
HydraulicSping loaded - Dual
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
NoYes
Tripmeter
Digital-
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Wheel Locking Mechanism, Find my Scooter-
Clock
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Pilot Lamps
Yes-
Battery Capacity
72 V, 32 Ah-
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead AcidLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
59,72468,520
Ex-Showroom Price
59,72465,000
RTO
00
Insurance
03,520
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,2831,472

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