In 2026 Ujaas Energy eGo T3 or Zelio Gracy i choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ujaas Energy eGo T3 Price starts at Rs. 59,724 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Zelio Gracy i Price starts at Rs. 54,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of eGo T3 up to 75-100 km/charge and the Gracy i has a range of up to 80 km/charge. Ujaas Energy offers the eGo T3 in 4 colours.
eGo T3 vs Gracy i Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ego t3
|Gracy i
|Brand
|Ujaas Energy
|Zelio
|Price
|₹ 59,724
|₹ 54,000
|Range
|75-100 km/charge
|80 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|72 V
|1.92 kWh
|Charging Time
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