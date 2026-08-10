In 2026 Ujaas Energy eGo T3 or Zelio Gracy choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ujaas Energy eGo T3 Price starts at Rs. 59,724 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Zelio Gracy Price starts at Rs. 62,434 (ex-showroom price). Ujaas Energy offers the eGo T3 in 4 colours.
eGo T3 vs Gracy Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ego t3
|Gracy
|Brand
|Ujaas Energy
|Zelio
|Price
|₹ 59,724
|₹ 62,434
|Range
|75-100 km/charge
|-
|Battery Capacity
|72 V
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|8-10 Hours