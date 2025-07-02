In 2026 Ujaas Energy eGo T3 or Yamaha RayZR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ujaas Energy eGo T3 Price starts at Rs. 59,724 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha RayZR 125 Price starts at Rs. 74,960 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, RayZR 125 engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Ujaas Energy offers the eGo T3 in 4 colours. Yamaha offers the RayZR 125 in 9 colours. eGo T3 has a range of up to 75-100 km/charge. The RayZR 125 mileage is around 71.33 kmpl.
eGo T3 vs RayZR 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ego t3
|Rayzr 125
|Brand
|Ujaas Energy
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 59,724
|₹ 74,960
|Range
|75-100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|71.33 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|72 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|125 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-