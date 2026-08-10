In 2026 Ujaas Energy eGo T3 or White Carbon Motors O3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ujaas Energy eGo T3 Price starts at Rs. 59,724 (ex-showroom price) whereas the White Carbon Motors O3 Price starts at Rs. 55,900 (ex-showroom price). The range of eGo T3 up to 75-100 km/charge and the O3 has a range of up to 60 km/charge. Ujaas Energy offers the eGo T3 in 4 colours. White Carbon Motors offers the O3 in 4 colours.
eGo T3 vs O3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ego t3
|O3
|Brand
|Ujaas Energy
|White Carbon Motors
|Price
|₹ 59,724
|₹ 55,900
|Range
|75-100 km/charge
|60 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|72 V
|-
|Charging Time
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