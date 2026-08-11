In 2026 Ujaas Energy eGo T3 or Warivo Motors Smarty choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ujaas Energy eGo T3 Price starts at Rs. 59,724 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Warivo Motors Smarty Price starts at Rs. 74,300 (last recorded price). The range of eGo T3 up to 75-100 km/charge and the Smarty has a range of up to 70 km/charge. Ujaas Energy offers the eGo T3 in 4 colours.
eGo T3 vs Smarty Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ego t3
|Smarty
|Brand
|Ujaas Energy
|Warivo Motors
|Price
|₹ 59,724
|₹ 74,300
|Range
|75-100 km/charge
|70 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|72 V
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|5-8 Hrs.