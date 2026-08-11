In 2026 Ujaas Energy eGo T3 or Viertric Eagle choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ujaas Energy eGo T3 Price starts at Rs. 59,724 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Viertric Eagle Price starts at Rs. 70,095 (last recorded price). The range of eGo T3 up to 75-100 km/charge and the Eagle has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. Ujaas Energy offers the eGo T3 in 4 colours.
eGo T3 vs Eagle Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ego t3
|Eagle
|Brand
|Ujaas Energy
|Viertric
|Price
|₹ 59,724
|₹ 70,095
|Range
|75-100 km/charge
|60-70 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|72 V
|26 Ah
|Charging Time
|-
|4-5 Hrs.