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HomeCompare BikeseGo T3 vs VIO

Ujaas Energy eGo T3 vs Velev Motors VIO

In 2026 Ujaas Energy eGo T3 or Velev Motors VIO choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ujaas Energy eGo T3 Price starts at Rs. 59,724 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Velev Motors VIO Price starts at Rs. 52,000 (last recorded price). The range of eGo T3 up to 75-100 km/charge and the VIO has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. Ujaas Energy offers the eGo T3 in 4 colours. Velev Motors offers the VIO in 2 colours.
eGo T3 vs VIO Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ego t3 Vio
BrandUjaas EnergyVelev Motors
Price₹ 59,724₹ 52,000
Range75-100 km/charge60-70 km/charge
Battery Capacity72 V48 V
Charging Time--

Filters
eGo T3
Ujaas Energy eGo T3
eGo T3 LA 72V
₹56,880*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
VIO
Velev Motors VIO
STD
₹52,000*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Ujaas Energy eGo T3 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
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Specification
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-3.10-10,Rear :-3.10-10-
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Reverse Gear
Yes-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Range
100 km/charge60-70 km/charge
Max Speed
25 kmph
Body Type
Electric BikesElectric Bikes
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic-
Front Suspension
Telescopic-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Wheel Locking Mechanism, Find my Scooter-
Clock
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Pilot Lamps
Yes-
Battery Capacity
72 V, 32 Ah48 V, 20 Ah
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
59,72452,000
Ex-Showroom Price
59,72452,000
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,2831,117

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