In 2026 Ujaas Energy eGo T3 or Velev Motors VIO choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ujaas Energy eGo T3 Price starts at Rs. 59,724 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Velev Motors VIO Price starts at Rs. 52,000 (last recorded price). The range of eGo T3 up to 75-100 km/charge and the VIO has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. Ujaas Energy offers the eGo T3 in 4 colours. Velev Motors offers the VIO in 2 colours.
eGo T3 vs VIO Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ego t3
|Vio
|Brand
|Ujaas Energy
|Velev Motors
|Price
|₹ 59,724
|₹ 52,000
|Range
|75-100 km/charge
|60-70 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|72 V
|48 V
|Charging Time
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