In 2026 Ujaas Energy eGo T3 or Ujaas Energy eSpa Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ujaas Energy eGo T3 Price starts at Rs. 59,724 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ujaas Energy eSpa Li Price starts at Rs. 54,880 (ex-showroom price). The range of eGo T3 up to 75-100 km/charge and the eSpa Li has a range of up to 75 km/charge. Ujaas Energy offers the eGo T3 in 4 colours. Ujaas Energy offers the eSpa Li in 2 colours.
eGo T3 vs eSpa Li Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ego t3
|Espa li
|Brand
|Ujaas Energy
|Ujaas Energy
|Price
|₹ 59,724
|₹ 54,880
|Range
|75-100 km/charge
|75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|72 V
|60 V
|Charging Time
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