In 2026 Ujaas Energy eGo Li or Zelio Gracy i choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ujaas Energy eGo Li Price starts at Rs. 53,880 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Zelio Gracy i Price starts at Rs. 54,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of eGo Li up to 75 km/charge and the Gracy i has a range of up to 80 km/charge. Ujaas Energy offers the eGo Li in 2 colours.
eGo Li vs Gracy i Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ego li
|Gracy i
|Brand
|Ujaas Energy
|Zelio
|Price
|₹ 53,880
|₹ 54,000
|Range
|75 km/charge
|80 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.5 kWh
|1.92 kWh
|Charging Time
|3-4 Hours
|-