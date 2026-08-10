In 2026 Ujaas Energy eGo Li or Zelio Gracy choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ujaas Energy eGo Li Price starts at Rs. 53,880 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Zelio Gracy Price starts at Rs. 62,434 (ex-showroom price). Ujaas Energy offers the eGo Li in 2 colours.
eGo Li vs Gracy Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ego li
|Gracy
|Brand
|Ujaas Energy
|Zelio
|Price
|₹ 53,880
|₹ 62,434
|Range
|75 km/charge
|-
|Battery Capacity
|1.5 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|3-4 Hours
|8-10 Hours