In 2026 Ujaas Energy eGo Li or YObykes Yo Edge DX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ujaas Energy eGo Li Price starts at Rs. 53,880 (ex-showroom price) whereas the YObykes Yo Edge DX Price starts at Rs. 62,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of eGo Li up to 75 km/charge and the Yo Edge DX has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge. Ujaas Energy offers the eGo Li in 2 colours. YObykes offers the Yo Edge DX in 1 colour.
eGo Li vs Yo Edge DX Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ego li
|Yo edge dx
|Brand
|Ujaas Energy
|YObykes
|Price
|₹ 53,880
|₹ 62,000
|Range
|75 km/charge
|70-80 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.5 kWh
|1.8 kWh
|Charging Time
|3-4 Hours
|10 Hours