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Ujaas Energy eGo Li vs Warivo Motors Nexa

In 2026 Ujaas Energy eGo Li or Warivo Motors Nexa choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ujaas Energy eGo Li Price starts at Rs. 53,880 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Warivo Motors Nexa Price starts at Rs. 58,300 (ex-showroom price). The range of eGo Li up to 75 km/charge and the Nexa has a range of up to 70-100 km/charge. Ujaas Energy offers the eGo Li in 2 colours.
eGo Li vs Nexa Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ego li Nexa
BrandUjaas EnergyWarivo Motors
Price₹ 53,880₹ 58,300
Range75 km/charge70-100 km/charge
Battery Capacity1.5 kWh-
Charging Time3-4 Hours5-8 Hours

Filters
eGo Li
Ujaas Energy eGo Li
STD
₹53,880*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Nexa
Warivo Motors Nexa
DS
₹58,300*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ujaas Energy eGo Li Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
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Specification
Additional Storage
Yes-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.10-10 Rear :-3.10-10Front :-3.00-10, Rear :- 3.00-10
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
75 km70-80 km
Max Speed
25 kmph25 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
250 W-
Reverse Assist
YesYes
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic-
Front Suspension
Telescopic-
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Wheel Locking Mechanism, Find my Scooter-
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-4 Hours5-8 Hours
Battery Capacity
1.5 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
57,22058,300
Ex-Showroom Price
53,88058,300
RTO
00
Insurance
3,3400
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,2291,253

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