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HomeCompare BikeseGo Li vs VIO

Ujaas Energy eGo Li vs Velev Motors VIO

In 2026 Ujaas Energy eGo Li or Velev Motors VIO choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ujaas Energy eGo Li Price starts at Rs. 53,880 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Velev Motors VIO Price starts at Rs. 52,000 (last recorded price). The range of eGo Li up to 75 km/charge and the VIO has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. Ujaas Energy offers the eGo Li in 2 colours. Velev Motors offers the VIO in 2 colours.
eGo Li vs VIO Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ego li Vio
BrandUjaas EnergyVelev Motors
Price₹ 53,880₹ 52,000
Range75 km/charge60-70 km/charge
Battery Capacity1.5 kWh48 V
Charging Time3-4 Hours-

Filters
eGo Li
Ujaas Energy eGo Li
STD
₹53,880*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
VIO
Velev Motors VIO
STD
₹52,000*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Ujaas Energy eGo Li Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
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Specification
Additional Storage
Yes
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-3.10-10 Rear :-3.10-10-
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
75 km
Max Speed
25 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric-
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic-
Front Suspension
Telescopic-
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Wheel Locking Mechanism, Find my Scooter-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-4 Hours-
Battery Capacity
1.5 kWh48 V, 20 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
57,22052,000
Ex-Showroom Price
53,88052,000
RTO
00
Insurance
3,3400
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,2291,117

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