In 2026 Ujaas Energy eGo Li or Velev Motors VIO choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ujaas Energy eGo Li Price starts at Rs. 53,880 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Velev Motors VIO Price starts at Rs. 52,000 (last recorded price). The range of eGo Li up to 75 km/charge and the VIO has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. Ujaas Energy offers the eGo Li in 2 colours. Velev Motors offers the VIO in 2 colours.
eGo Li vs VIO Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ego li
|Vio
|Brand
|Ujaas Energy
|Velev Motors
|Price
|₹ 53,880
|₹ 52,000
|Range
|75 km/charge
|60-70 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.5 kWh
|48 V
|Charging Time
|3-4 Hours
|-