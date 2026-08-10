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HomeCompare BikeseGo Li vs eSpa Li

Ujaas Energy eGo Li vs Ujaas Energy eSpa Li

In 2026 Ujaas Energy eGo Li or Ujaas Energy eSpa Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ujaas Energy eGo Li Price starts at Rs. 53,880 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ujaas Energy eSpa Li Price starts at Rs. 54,880 (ex-showroom price). The range of eGo Li up to 75 km/charge and the eSpa Li has a range of up to 75 km/charge. Ujaas Energy offers the eGo Li in 2 colours. Ujaas Energy offers the eSpa Li in 2 colours.
eGo Li vs eSpa Li Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ego li Espa li
BrandUjaas EnergyUjaas Energy
Price₹ 53,880₹ 54,880
Range75 km/charge75 km/charge
Battery Capacity1.5 kWh60 V
Charging Time3-4 Hours-

Filters
eGo Li
Ujaas Energy eGo Li
STD
₹53,880*
*Ex-showroom price
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eSpa Li
Ujaas Energy eSpa Li
eSpa Li 60V
₹54,880*
*Ex-showroom price
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Ujaas Energy eGo Li Visual Comparison

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Taillight View
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Specification
Additional Storage
Yes
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.10-10 Rear :-3.10-10Front :-3.10-10,Rear :-3.10-10
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
75 km
Max Speed
25 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric-
Rear Suspension
HydraulicHydraulic
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Wheel Locking Mechanism, Find my ScooterWheel Locking Mechanism, Find my Scooter
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-4 Hours-
Battery Capacity
1.5 kWh60 V, 25 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLithium-Ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
57,22054,880
Ex-Showroom Price
53,88054,880
RTO
00
Insurance
3,3400
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,2291,179

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