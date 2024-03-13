HT Auto
TVS XL100 vs Zelio Legender

In 2024 TVS XL100 or Zelio Legender choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,

XL100 vs Legender Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xl100 Legender
BrandTVSZelio
Price₹ 44,998₹ 59,048
Range-60-120 km/charge
Mileage55 to 55 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity99.7 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time-6-8 hrs.

Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
4.4 PS @ 6000 rpm-
Stroke
48.8 mm-
Max Torque
6.5 Nm @ 3500 rpm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
99.7 cc-
Engine Type
4 Stroke Single Cylinder-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Clutch
Centrifugal Wet Clutch-
Starting
Kick Start OnlyPush Button Start
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Gear Box
Single Speed Gear Box-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
51 mm-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
53,20059,048
Ex-Showroom Price
44,99959,048
RTO
2,6990
Insurance
5,5020
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,1431,269

    Latest News

    TVS XL100 is offered in four variants.
    TVS E-XL and XL EV trademarks filed for upcoming XL100 electric moped
    13 Mar 2024
    TVS XL100
    TVS Motor joins hands with Rapido to boost commercial mobility ecosystem
    27 Apr 2022
    Rapidly surging demand for utility vehicles, especially SUVs has helped Toyota to post impressive growth and sales numbers in January 2024.
    SUV rush helps Toyota post highest-ever monthly sales in January at 24,609 unit
    1 Feb 2024
    Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh seen with his brand new Toyota Fortuner Legender SUV in Mumbai. (Image courtesy: YouTube/CarsForYou)
    Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh buys Toyota Fortuner Legender SUV. Check its price
    27 Sept 2023
    View all
      News

