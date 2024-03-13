In 2024 TVS XL100 or Zelio Gracy choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2024 TVS XL100 or Zelio Gracy choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS XL100 Price starts at Rs. 44,998 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Zelio Gracy Price starts at Rs. 56,675 (ex-showroom price). XL100 engine makes power and torque 4.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm. TVS offers the XL100 in 12 colours. The XL100 mileage is around 55 to 55 kmpl. Gracy has a range of up to 60-120 km/charge. XL100 vs Gracy Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xl100 Gracy Brand TVS Zelio Price ₹ 44,998 ₹ 56,675 Range - 60-120 km/charge Mileage 55 to 55 kmpl - Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity 99.7 cc - Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - 6-8 hrs.