TVS XL100 vs Yulu Wynn

In 2024 TVS XL100 or Yulu Wynn choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,

XL100 vs Wynn Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xl100 Wynn
BrandTVSYulu
Price₹ 44,998₹ 55,555
Range-68 km/charge
Mileage55 to 55 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity99.7 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--
XL100
TVS XL100
Heavy Duty
₹44,998*
*Ex-showroom price
Wynn
Yulu Wynn
STD
₹55,555*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
4.4 PS @ 6000 rpm-
Stroke
48.8 mm-
Max Torque
6.5 Nm @ 3500 rpm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
99.7 cc-
Engine Type
4 Stroke Single Cylinder-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Clutch
Centrifugal Wet Clutch-
Starting
Kick Start Only-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Gear Box
Single Speed Gear Box-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
51 mm-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
53,20055,555
Ex-Showroom Price
44,99955,555
RTO
2,6990
Insurance
5,5020
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,1431,194

    Latest News

    TVS XL100
    TVS Motor joins hands with Rapido to boost commercial mobility ecosystem
    27 Apr 2022
    TVS XL100 is now available in a total of five colour options.
    TVS XL100 launched in Coral Silk colour scheme for festive season
    26 Oct 2021
    The Yulu Wynn electric two-wheeler will be available for outright purchase or an subscription option
    Yulu launches its first electric two-wheeler Wynn, priced at 55,555
    28 Apr 2023
    This modified TVS XL100 moped been made by a South-Indian automobile modification house named Sudus Custom. Image Credits: Instagram/Rakesh Babu
    TVS XL100 moped modified to look like a Harley-Davidson Forty Eight
    11 May 2021
    Latest Videos

    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    22 May 2023
    TVS Jupiter 125 scooter was launched at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>73,400 (ex-showroom, Delhi).
    TVS Jupiter 125: Road Test Review
    7 Oct 2021
    TVS Apache RTR 160 2V motorcycle has been launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.18 lakh (ex-showroom).
    TVS Apache RTR 160 2V: First Ride Review
    17 Feb 2023
    TVS Motor has launched the X electric scooter at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.50 lakh at an event in Dubai on Wednesday, August 23.
    TVS X electric scooter launches in Dubai: First look
    24 Aug 2023
