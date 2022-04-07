HT Auto
TVS XL100 vs YUKIE Yuvee

XL100
TVS XL100
Comfort
₹39,990*
*Ex-showroom price
Yuvee
YUKIE Yuvee
STD
₹44,385*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
4.4 PS @ 6000 rpm-
Stroke
48.8 mm-
Max Torque
6.5 Nm @ 3500 rpm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub motor
Displacement
99.7 cc-
Clutch
Centrifugal Wet Clutch-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
4 Stroke Single Cylinder-
Starting
Kick Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
Single Speed Gear Box-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
51 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
51,14644,385
Ex-Showroom Price
41,01544,385
RTO
3,0270
Insurance
4,9470
Accessories Charges
2,1570
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,099954

