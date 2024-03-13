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TVS XL100 vs YUKIE Shiga

In 2026 TVS XL100 or YUKIE Shiga choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS XL100 Price starts at Rs. 43,900 (ex-showroom price) whereas the YUKIE Shiga Price starts at Rs. 51,115 (ex-showroom price). XL100 engine makes power and torque 4.35 PS PS & 6.5 Nm. TVS offers the XL100 in 12 colours. YUKIE offers the Shiga in 1 colour. The XL100 mileage is around 65 kmpl. Shiga has a range of up to 55-60 km/charge.
XL100 vs Shiga Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xl100 Shiga
BrandTVSYUKIE
Price₹ 43,900₹ 51,115
Range-55-60 km/charge
Mileage65 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-60 V
Engine Capacity99.7 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
XL100
TVS XL100
Heavy Duty
₹43,900*
*Ex-showroom price
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Shiga
YUKIE Shiga
STD
₹51,115*
*Ex-showroom price
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TVS XL100 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Footspace View
Front Tyre View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
4 L-
Length
1895 mm1830 mm
Ground Clearance
158 mm175 mm
Wheelbase
1228 mm1430 mm
Kerb Weight
88 kg-
Height
1077 mm1080 mm
Saddle Height
787 mm760 mm
Width
670 mm700 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
110 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :- 2.5-16 Rear :-2.5-16Front :-90-100/10,Rear :-90-100/10
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubeTubeless
Range
220 km
Max Speed
65 kmph
Max Power
4.35 PS @ 6000 rpm-
Stroke
48.8 mm-
Max Torque
6.5 Nm @ 3500 rpm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub motor
Displacement
99.7 cc-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4 Stroke Single Cylinder-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Clutch
Centrifugal Wet Clutch-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
Single Speed Gear Box-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
51 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic spring type-
Rear Suspension
Swing arm with hydraulic shocks-
Features
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
AnalogueDigital
Odometer
Analogue-
Instrument Console
Analogue-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
52,45051,115
Ex-Showroom Price
43,90051,115
RTO
2,6340
Insurance
5,9160
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,1271,098

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