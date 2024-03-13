In 2026 TVS XL100 or YUKIE Shiga choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS XL100 Price starts at Rs. 43,900 (ex-showroom price) whereas the YUKIE Shiga Price starts at Rs. 51,115 (ex-showroom price). XL100 engine makes power and torque 4.35 PS PS & 6.5 Nm. TVS offers the XL100 in 12 colours. YUKIE offers the Shiga in 1 colour. The XL100 mileage is around 65 kmpl. Shiga has a range of up to 55-60 km/charge.
XL100 vs Shiga Comparison